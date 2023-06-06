Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issued By William Blair

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $77.37 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

