Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Cut by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Five Below Trading Up 1.3 %

FIVE stock opened at $184.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth $116,066,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $76,163,000.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

