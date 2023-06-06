Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Increased by William Blair

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $356.44 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

