Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.43. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Q2

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $524,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 537,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,650,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 67,251 shares of company stock worth $1,605,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,662 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.