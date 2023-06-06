Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Issued By Zacks Research

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HubSpot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.14) EPS.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

HubSpot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $528.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.90. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $535.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,217. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

