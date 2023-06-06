Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Lowered by Analyst

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.58 EPS.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of C$558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$518.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.60.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$60.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$833.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.14. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$56.42 and a 12 month high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

