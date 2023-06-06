Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Lifted by William Blair

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cooper Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.33 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.89.

NYSE COO opened at $353.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.79. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

