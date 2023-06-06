Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Boosted by Zacks Research

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

WBA stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

