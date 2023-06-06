Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

HP opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

