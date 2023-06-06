Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $15.01 on Monday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

