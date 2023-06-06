Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for MACOM Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 9.30. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.