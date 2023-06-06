Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.82. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $164.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after purchasing an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

