Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Raised by William Blair

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZUMZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Zumiez Stock Down 12.4 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.61 million, a P/E ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 794.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Zumiez by 529.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

