Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 441.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Trading Down 1.2 %

QGEN opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

About Qiagen



QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.



