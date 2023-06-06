Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $151.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.27. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 45.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 140,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.