Raymond James Comments on Eguana Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eguana Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cormark decreased their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Shares of EGT stock opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

