Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE RTX opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

