Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE REED opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.68). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,582.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.