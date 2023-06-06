Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,775,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $750.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $780.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $757.97.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.