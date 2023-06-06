Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of RM opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.99. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $263.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a current ratio of 60.55.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regional Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Insider Activity at Regional Management

In related news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $264,021.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,943.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

See Also

