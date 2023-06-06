Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,083,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Avantor worth $43,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

