Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $53,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 67.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Brady by 1,345.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brady by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.