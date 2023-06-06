Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 753,500 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 562.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of CarMax worth $54,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

