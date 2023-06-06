Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,404,300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,404,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $47,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,235,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Price Performance

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.90. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.