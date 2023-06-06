Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 435,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Exelon worth $45,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

Exelon stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

