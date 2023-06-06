Rent the Runway (RENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its 4/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RENT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

In other news, CRO Brian Donato sold 14,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $39,305.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 515,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Scarlett O’sullivan sold 68,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $196,725.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 14,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $39,305.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 515,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,956 shares of company stock worth $688,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth $75,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

