Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $58.84 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.43 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

