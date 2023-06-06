Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tilly’s, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Tilly’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $6.35 on Monday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $189.59 million, a PE ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,516,371.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 998,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,601. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

