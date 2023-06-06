Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.84. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $679,437.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 21,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $739,404.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,877 shares of company stock valued at $8,258,669. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 280,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% during the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 183,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after buying an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 75.8% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 44,220 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

