Reviewing Bright Green (BGXX) and Its Competitors

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bright Green to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Bright Green and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bright Green
|N/A
|-$27.66 million
|-4.93
|Bright Green Competitors
|$283.93 million
|-$110.28 million
|-1.70
Bright Green’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Bright Green and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bright Green
|N/A
|-278.60%
|-158.02%
|Bright Green Competitors
|-10.47%
|-72.68%
|21.90%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Bright Green and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bright Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bright Green Competitors
|216
|568
|822
|47
|2.42
As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 103.87%. Given Bright Green’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Bright Green competitors beat Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About Bright Green
Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.
