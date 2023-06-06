Reviewing Bright Green (BGXX) and Its Competitors

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bright Green to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Green and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -4.93 Bright Green Competitors $283.93 million -$110.28 million -1.70

Bright Green’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.5% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bright Green and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors -10.47% -72.68% 21.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bright Green and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 216 568 822 47 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 103.87%. Given Bright Green’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Bright Green competitors beat Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bright Green

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.