Reviewing Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) & Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -340.80% -34.15% -26.74% Jounce Therapeutics N/A -30.90% -26.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kymera Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Jounce Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Risk & Volatility

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $47.22, indicating a potential upside of 79.62%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 219.15%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 31.05 -$154.81 million ($2.87) -9.16 Jounce Therapeutics $82.00 million 1.21 -$50.92 million ($2.56) -0.73

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Kymera Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Jounce Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.