Reviewing Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Outset Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CONMED alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion 3.68 -$80.58 million ($3.25) -38.67 Outset Medical $115.38 million 9.22 -$162.96 million ($3.53) -6.12

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outset Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

CONMED has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CONMED and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -8.53% 11.38% 3.66% Outset Medical -143.74% -64.71% -44.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CONMED and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 3 0 2.75 Outset Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75

CONMED currently has a consensus price target of $130.40, indicating a potential upside of 3.76%. Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than CONMED.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CONMED beats Outset Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.