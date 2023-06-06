Reviewing Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pro-Dex and Longview Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.60 $3.86 million $1.27 14.96 Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pro-Dex and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pro-Dex.

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 9.72% 19.00% 9.85% Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A -65.52% 3.65%

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Longview Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

