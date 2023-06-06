Reviewing Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% -4.49% Hollysys Automation Technologies 13.63% 9.36% 6.52%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Hollysys Automation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Hollysys Automation Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Hollysys Automation Technologies $707.46 million 1.38 $83.18 million $1.69 9.35

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats Rice Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages. The Rail Transportation segment includes train control center and automation train protection. The Mechanical and Electrical Solution segment offers design, engineering, procurement, project management, construction and commissioning, and maintenance related services to railway transportation. The company was founded by Bai Qing Shao, Chang Li Wang, and An Luo in March 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

