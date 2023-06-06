Reviewing Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) & Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A Arcos Dorados 4.01% 55.24% 6.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcos Dorados 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yoshiharu Global and Arcos Dorados, as provided by MarketBeat.

Arcos Dorados has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.71%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Arcos Dorados’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million 1.23 -$3.49 million N/A N/A Arcos Dorados $3.62 billion 0.51 $140.34 million $0.73 11.99

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats Yoshiharu Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division segment is composed of Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD segment consists of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD segment refers to Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. The company was founded on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

