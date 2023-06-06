Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,142 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 550.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after buying an additional 1,438,968 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 47.0% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,608,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 833,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 342.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,025,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 794,069 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCI opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

