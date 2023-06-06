Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

