Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $103.10 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

