Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.33

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.326 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.55. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.