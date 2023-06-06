Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $300.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.57.
Several research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $295.59 on Friday. Saia has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
