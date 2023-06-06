SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives $349.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

SALRF opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.19.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

