SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives $349.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

SALRF opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.19.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF)

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.