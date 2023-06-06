Sapphire Price Tops $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Sapphire has a market cap of $15.80 million and $4,629.04 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,808.31 or 0.07069617 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00054562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,362,423,632 coins and its circulating supply is 1,341,791,809 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

