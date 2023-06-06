Schroder Investment Management Group Has $261,000 Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Flex were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Flex by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 583,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 149,391 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Flex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Flex by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 264,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 49,961 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Flex by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

