Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $207,000 Investment in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RYI opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

