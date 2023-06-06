Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,477 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CarGurus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CarGurus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

