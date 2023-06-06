Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,036 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after buying an additional 1,103,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

