Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
Science Applications International Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Science Applications International
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
