Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.50.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

