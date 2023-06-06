Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.125-7.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $117.94.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 511.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.