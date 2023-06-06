Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.125-7.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.
Science Applications International Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of SAIC stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $117.94.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Science Applications International Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.80.
Insider Transactions at Science Applications International
In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 511.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)
- Here’s What’s Driving the Price of Carvana Higher
- Urban Outfitters Stages an Impressive Turnaround
- Nutanix Stock Surges Higher After Raised Guidance
- Are Red Robin’s Sizzling Gains Overcooked or Just Starting?
- 3 Reasons The Wayfair Rally Is Way Overdone
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.