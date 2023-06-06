Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $58,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after buying an additional 970,673 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 390,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $85.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.