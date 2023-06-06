Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Caleres stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.77. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Caleres by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

